O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OI opened at $14.85 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.