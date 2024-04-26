Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.92 and last traded at $125.99. Approximately 1,203,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,808,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

The company has a market cap of $564.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

