Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $294.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $302.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.32.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $240.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.18.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.