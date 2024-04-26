Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,507 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 958,838 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $21,695,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nextracker by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.