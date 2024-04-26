New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,710 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $31,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 579,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.43 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

