New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 51,073 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,073 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneMain were worth $32,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in OneMain by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

OneMain Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

