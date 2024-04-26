New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 21,041 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of MarketAxess worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $201.58 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $199.34 and a one year high of $324.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

