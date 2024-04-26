New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $34,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,235,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,287,000 after purchasing an additional 249,196 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,104,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,653,000 after purchasing an additional 77,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,440,000 after purchasing an additional 538,636 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $219.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.09. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,130 shares of company stock worth $958,429 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $213.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.89.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

