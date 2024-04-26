New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 4.1%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 3,372,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 34,535,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.