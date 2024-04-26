Needham & Company LLC Increases Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $114.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of PLXS opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,875 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 155,447 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

