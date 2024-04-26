NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.10 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

NB Global Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.05. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.22 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of £36.66 million and a PE ratio of 309.41.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 10,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £8,379.53 ($10,350.21). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.