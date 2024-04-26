National Bankshares Reiterates “C$29.00” Price Target for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price objective on Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

TSE:MFI opened at C$23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.79. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.9354965 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.