National Bankshares Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$43.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$30.29 and a 12 month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.302673 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,999. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

