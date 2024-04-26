National Bank Financial Weighs in on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$42.01 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

