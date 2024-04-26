Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Update

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 9,412.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 761.0 days.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

NNOCF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Nanoco Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

