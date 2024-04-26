Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

