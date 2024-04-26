Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

