Morgan Stanley Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $50.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.82.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 237.6% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 962,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 859,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.