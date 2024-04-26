Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

