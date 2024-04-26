Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

DOC stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 869,631 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

