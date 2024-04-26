Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MPB opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

Insider Activity

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,046.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,046.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,039.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,945.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,994 shares of company stock worth $103,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

