M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from M&G Credit Income Investment’s previous dividend of $2.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MGCI opened at GBX 93.96 ($1.16) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.28. M&G Credit Income Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £133.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,832.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

