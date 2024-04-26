Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metrics Master Income Trust
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.