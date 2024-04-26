Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$65.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$50.57 and a 1-year high of C$69.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.3199412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

