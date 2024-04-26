Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $28.79 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry R. Nearhos purchased 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry R. Nearhos acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares worth $103,685. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $174,518,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,341,000 after buying an additional 1,376,905 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 118.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 870,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after buying an additional 472,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after buying an additional 429,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

