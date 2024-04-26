Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $450.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $340.00.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $389.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

