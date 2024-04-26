Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,943 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 123,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

