Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.30

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mears Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 350.92 ($4.33) on Friday. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207.50 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 379.50 ($4.69). The stock has a market cap of £342.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 420 ($5.19) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

