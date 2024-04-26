McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $533.50.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $539.94 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

