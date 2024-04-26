McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Insider Katherine Jenkins Sells 1,726 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

