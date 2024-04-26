Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Matthews International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

MATW opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $845.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

