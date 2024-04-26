Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.46

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MFX opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Manx Financial Group has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.27.

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, investing, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized enterprises, as well as foreign exchange, and hire purchase and leasing finance services.

