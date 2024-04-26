Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.46

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Manx Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:MFX opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Manx Financial Group has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.27.
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manx Financial Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Manx Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.