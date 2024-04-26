Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Lake Street Capital

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAMA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAMA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $3,389,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

