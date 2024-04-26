Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.70. 52,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 351,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

