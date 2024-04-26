Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 537.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.