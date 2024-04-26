MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$22.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.81.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$17.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.51.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. Insiders sold a total of 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

