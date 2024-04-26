MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.81.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$18.51.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Insiders sold a total of 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

