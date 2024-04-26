Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LYG opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 754.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 78,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.