LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPSN. StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPSN

LivePerson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LivePerson by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.