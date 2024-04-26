Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $589,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

