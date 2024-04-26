LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Holdings Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,664 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $96,992.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $96,992.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,384.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,463 shares of company stock worth $1,786,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

LifeStance Health Group Profile



LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

