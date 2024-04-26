Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Life Time Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LTH. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.74. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

