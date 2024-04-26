Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.89 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,114.96 or 0.04874713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $29.11 billion and approximately $73.89 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,343,738 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,349,217.25525543. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,136.26517969 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $98,407,802.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

