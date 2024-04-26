Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$0.70 price objective (down from C$0.85) on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
