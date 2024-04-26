Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $17,696,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $10,753,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

