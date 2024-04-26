LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

LGI Homes stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

