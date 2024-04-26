Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

