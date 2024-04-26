Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 791 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $82.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

