Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

