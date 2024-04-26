Larson Financial Group LLC Has $66,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

BITO opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

